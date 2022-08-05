Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

KMB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.31. 7,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

