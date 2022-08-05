Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 198,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

