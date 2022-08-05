Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.