Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $2,539,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

