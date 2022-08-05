Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $3,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.