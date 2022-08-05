Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.36

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.36 and traded as low as $60.93. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 20,232 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVZMY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.29.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

