Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 377,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.