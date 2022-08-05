Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33-2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

