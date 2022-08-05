Nutrien Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$106.10 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$72.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$107.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 18.0599996 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$96.79.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

