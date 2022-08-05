Nutrien Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.
Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$106.10 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$72.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$107.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 18.0599996 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
