Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.44. 210,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

