Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 94,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,793. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $545.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 569,597 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

