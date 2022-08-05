Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NXN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.