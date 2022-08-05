Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
NYSE NXN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
