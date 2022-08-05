NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28, reports. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.39.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

About NuVista Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total transaction of C$367,930.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,167,233.64. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$367,930.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares in the company, valued at C$2,167,233.64. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$267,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,408,369.05. Insiders have sold a total of 253,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,490 over the last ninety days.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

