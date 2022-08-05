NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.00

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. NXM has a total market cap of $362.29 million and approximately $20.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be bought for $55.27 or 0.00237390 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064039 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,786,951 coins and its circulating supply is 6,554,297 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

