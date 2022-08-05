Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 11.19.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.73 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 2.75 and a fifty-two week high of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.80.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Oatly Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 737,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

