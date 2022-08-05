Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 11.19.
Oatly Group Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.73 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 2.75 and a fifty-two week high of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Oatly Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 737,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.