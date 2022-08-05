Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

