Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.385-1.410 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.80.

OMCL opened at $110.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.43. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

