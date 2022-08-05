ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

