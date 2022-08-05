ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.23.
ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %
ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
