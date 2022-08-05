ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

