OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading 10.7% Higher

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.46. 16,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 500,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $796.92 million, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 2.12.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Stephen W. Powell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Stephen W. Powell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $271,356 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

