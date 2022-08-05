Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 604 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teleflex by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.0 %

TFX stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.11. 3,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $235.01 and a one year high of $405.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.94.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

