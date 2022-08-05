Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.13. 30,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,567. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $179.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

