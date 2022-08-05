Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,791. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $21,531,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.