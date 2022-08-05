OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $738,056.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00631587 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00035950 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,203,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

