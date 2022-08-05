OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $738,056.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00631587 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015798 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00035950 BTC.
About OpenOcean
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,203,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
OpenOcean Coin Trading
