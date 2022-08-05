Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Down 0.4%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 86,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 121,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Opera by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

