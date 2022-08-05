Oppenheimer Comments on Cummins Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $18.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.92. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.88 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS.

Cummins Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Cummins stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day moving average of $205.79. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.