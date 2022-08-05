Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.69. 103,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,120. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.