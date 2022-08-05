Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.08% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 403,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,745. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Orchard Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.