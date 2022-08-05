O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy Sells 300 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $706.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $649.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

