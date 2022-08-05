Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.56. 38,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,674. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

