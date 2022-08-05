Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,757,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

