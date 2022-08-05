Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Insider Stephen Galowitz Sells 125,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Origin Materials Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of ORGN opened at $6.73 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $951.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,452 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Origin Materials by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 662,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Origin Materials by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.