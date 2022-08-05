Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Insider Stephen Galowitz Sells 125,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Origin Materials Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of ORGN opened at $6.73 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $951.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.97.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
