Ormeus Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $131,784.10 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $131,784.10 and approximately $269.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 482.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus.

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

