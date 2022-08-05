Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.39

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.39 and traded as low as $1.50. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNDNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orrön Energy AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

Get Orrön Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022. Orrön Energy AB (publ) was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.