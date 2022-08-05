OST (OST) Reaches Market Cap of $396,767.81

OST (OST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. OST has a market capitalization of $396,767.81 and $19,661.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

