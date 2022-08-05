Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Martin Vazquez sold 258 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $6,800.88.

Outset Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:OM opened at $18.79 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $178,000.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.