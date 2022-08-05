Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.
Owens & Minor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 5,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
Insider Activity at Owens & Minor
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Further Reading
