Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 5,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

