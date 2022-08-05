Oxbull.tech (OXB) Hits Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $8,131.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Oxbull.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxbull.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.