Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

