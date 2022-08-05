Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 2,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,462. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Tim A. Levenda purchased 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 5,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,268. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 186,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 44.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 128,984 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.