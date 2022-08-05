PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $433.98

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 433.98 ($5.32) and traded as low as GBX 433.60 ($5.31). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 457 ($5.60), with a volume of 439,076 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 610 ($7.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

PageGroup Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1,247.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

