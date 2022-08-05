Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 105,553 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
