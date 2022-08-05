Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 10,834 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.66% of Matthews International worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $25.51. 1,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -123.94%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

