Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,192 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties makes up about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.71% of Cousins Properties worth $42,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

