Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,455 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation comprises approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $38,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $8,990,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

