Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.43% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,380,000 after purchasing an additional 823,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $17,864,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,309,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,719,000 after acquiring an additional 284,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,544,000 after acquiring an additional 244,032 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.