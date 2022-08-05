Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,892,514 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.97% of Cheesecake Factory worth $20,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.80. 16,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

