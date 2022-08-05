Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 40,976 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,976 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.13% of Plantronics worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Plantronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Plantronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $40.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). Plantronics had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 311.62%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Plantronics

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,112. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics Profile

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

