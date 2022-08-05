Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 6,142 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 0.8% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $36,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Amphenol by 46.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 73,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the first quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 187,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $29,944,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Price Performance

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. 30,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,115. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

