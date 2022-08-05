Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 65,059 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,059 shares during the quarter. Avient accounts for 1.3% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.28% of Avient worth $56,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.38. 8,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.